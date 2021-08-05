Miami International Holdings Reports July 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.70% single day market share record on July 2, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.53% in July 2021. In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 6.92% single day market share record on July 29, 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.53% in July 2021 was 412 basis points higher than the 11.41% market share in July 2020 and represented a 36.1% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.3 million multi-listed options contracts in July 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,539,377 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 741,044,038 shares in July 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 5.0% from June 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 297,235 contracts, the 7th highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 94.8% from the July 2020 total. Total volume during the January to July 2021 period reached 2,081,354 contracts, a 34.9% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 99,968 contracts on July 30, 2021, an increase of 30.5% from the July 30, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 33,510 contracts in July 2021, up 1,122.5% from the 2,741 contract total in June 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes reached a record ADV of 1,596 contracts in July 2021 and a single day volume record of 4,097 contracts on July 13, 2021.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jun-21 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22 22 145 147 U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 749,029,013 582,318,225 28.6% 651,089,358 15.0% 5,370,791,850 3,249,054,726 65.3% MIAX Exchange Group 116,326,908 66,453,392 75.1% 82,030,056 41.8% 762,358,927 381,278,555 99.9% MIAX 49,303,729 28,259,455 74.5% 32,868,021 50.0% 293,124,012 149,342,588 96.3% MIAX Pearl 34,237,820 24,098,544 42.1% 34,463,389 -0.7% 274,662,509 156,844,352 75.1% MIAX Emerald 32,785,359 14,095,393 132.6% 14,698,646 123.1% 194,572,406 75,091,615 159.1% Multi-Listed Options ADV Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jun-21 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 35,668,048 26,469,010 34.8% 29,594,971 20.5% 37,039,944 22,102,413 67.6% MIAX Exchange Group 5,539,377 3,020,609 83.4% 3,728,639 48.6% 5,257,648 2,593,732 102.7% MIAX 2,347,797 1,284,521 82.8% 1,494,001 57.1% 2,021,545 1,015,936 99.0% MIAX Pearl 1,630,372 1,095,388 48.8% 1,566,518 4.1% 1,894,224 1,066,968 77.5% MIAX Emerald 1,561,208 640,700 143.7% 668,120 133.7% 1,341,879 510,827 162.7% Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jun-21 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.53% 11.41% 36.1% 12.60% 23.3% 14.19% 11.74% 21.0% MIAX 6.58% 4.85% 35.6% 5.05% 30.4% 5.46% 4.60% 18.7% MIAX Pearl 4.57% 4.14% 10.5% 5.29% -13.6% 5.11% 4.83% 5.9% MIAX Emerald 4.38% 2.42% 80.8% 2.26% 93.9% 3.62% 2.31% 56.8% Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jun-21 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22 22 145 147 U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 204,551 0 NA 244,472 -16.3% 1,760,416 0 NA MIAX Pearl Volume 741 0 NA 706 5.0% 3,935 0 NA MIAX Pearl ADV 35 0 NA 32 10.0% 27 0 NA MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.36% NA NA 0.29% 25.5% 0.22% NA NA Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jun-21 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 22 22 145 147 MGEX Volume 297,235 152,619 94.8% 412,672 -28.0% 2,081,354 1,542,406 34.9% MGEX ADV 14,154 6,937 104.0% 18,758 -24.5% 14,354 10,493 36.8% July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records: miax MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 16.70% July 2, 2021 Monthly Market Share 15.53% July 2021 miax

Emerald MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 6.92% July 29, 2021

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected].

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396492/MIAX_Logo.jpg