Miami International Holdings Reports October 2020 Options Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; Year-to-Date Market Share up Approximately 21% from 2019

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg Sept-20 % Chg Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg Trading Days 22 23 21 211 211 U.S. Equity Options Industry 597,964,688 402,970,144 48.4% 632,751,329 -5.5% 5,644,483,700 3,688,868,199 53.0% MIAX Exchange Group 73,320,613 41,770,074 75.5% 86,720,900 -15.5% 678,770,274 367,270,081 84.8% MIAX 31,035,089 16,846,978 84.2% 36,901,910 -15.9% 273,837,749 146,909,845 86.4% MIAX PEARL 20,740,055 21,308,131 -2.7% 23,864,559 -13.1% 249,352,968 198,166,617 25.8% MIAX Emerald 21,545,469 3,614,965 496.0% 25,954,431 -17.0% 155,579,557 22,193,619 601.0% Equity Options ADV Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg Sept-20 % Chg Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 27,180,213 17,520,441 55.1% 30,131,016 -9.8% 26,751,108 17,482,788 53.0% MIAX Exchange Group 3,332,755 1,816,090 83.5% 4,129,567 -19.3% 3,216,921 1,740,616 84.8% MIAX 1,410,686 732,477 92.6% 1,757,234 -19.7% 1,297,809 696,255 86.4% MIAX PEARL 942,730 926,440 1.8% 1,136,408 -17.0% 1,181,768 939,178 25.8% MIAX Emerald 979,340 157,172 523.1% 1,235,925 -20.8% 737,344 105,183 601.0% Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg Sept-20 % Chg Oct-20 Oct-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 12.26% 10.37% 18.3% 13.71% -10.5% 12.03% 9.96% 20.8% MIAX 5.19% 4.18% 24.1% 5.83% -11.0% 4.85% 3.98% 21.8% MIAX PEARL 3.47% 5.29% -34.4% 3.77% -8.0% 4.42% 5.37% -17.8% MIAX Emerald 3.60% 0.90% 301.7% 4.10% -12.2% 2.76% 0.60% 358.1%

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options® serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX PEARL’s exchange license, MIAX PEARL Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX PEARL Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

The MIAX Exchange Group’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

