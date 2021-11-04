Miami International Holdings Reports October 2021 Trading Results; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume Reaches Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.32% in October 2021, 205 basis points higher than the 12.26% market share in October 2020 and representing a 16.8% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 111.3 million multi-listed options contracts in October 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,299,758 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 1,428,762,583 shares in October 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 3.6% from September 2021. The October 2021 total also represented a market share record of 0.65%.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 436,947 contracts in October 2021, the second highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 62.7% from the October 2020 total. Total volume during the January to October 2021 period reached a record 3,237,128 contracts, a 41.1% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 96,196 contracts on October 31, 2021, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 250,982 contracts in October 2021, up 59.3% from the 157,538 contract total in September 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reached a record ADV of 11,952 contracts in October 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on October 22, 2021 totaled a new daily record volume of 22,872 contracts.