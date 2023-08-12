Minister of Islamic Affairs Meets President of Ahl Al-Hadith Association in Pakistan and Director of Colombia’s Islamic Center in Makkah

Today, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, welcomed the President of the Central Ahl al-Hadith Association and Pakistani Senator, Sheikh Muhammad Sajid Mir, along with the Director and Imam of Colombia's Islamic Center, Sheikh Mohammed Matar. This meeting took place within the framework of the international conference titled "Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms Worldwide," held in Makkah.

Al Al-Sheikh emphasized the presence of international delegations at the conference, which seeks to fortify the bonds of communication and integration among global departments of religious affairs, Ifta, and sheikhdoms.

The President of the Ahl al-Hadith Association expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He praised their commendable efforts and unwavering support for Muslims worldwide.

The Director of Colombia's Islamic Center lauded the meticulous organization of the International Conference on Integration and Communication. He emphasized that the initiative serves the Islamic world by uniting the Islamic Ummah and showing the genuine values of Islam while avoiding extremism. He expressed hope that this conference would mark a new beginning, effectively achieving its central objective of communication and integration.

Source: Saudi Press Agency