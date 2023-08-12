Minister of Islamic Affairs Meets with Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Today, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawa, and Guidance, Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, received the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sheikh Husein Kavazovic, and his accompanying delegation. This meeting took place at the headquarters of the Islamic conference titled "Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms in the World," scheduled to occur in Makkah from Muharram 26 to 27, 1445 Hijri. The conference will see the participation of 150 scholars and muftis from 85 countries.

Extending a warm welcome to the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina and his delegation, Al Al-Sheikh elaborated on the conference's purpose. He highlighted that the forthcoming event aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among global departments of religious affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms. This collaboration seeks to advance the values of moderation, tolerance, and coexistence while countering extremist and deviant ideologies and strengthening Islamic unity.

Sheikh Husein Kavazovic, in response, conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the support extended by the Saudi leadership to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He further emphasized that hosting the conference in Makkah sends a profound message to the world regarding the Kingdom's commitment to serving Islam and Muslims, as well as promoting the fundamental values of moderation and tolerance.

Source: Saudi Press Agency