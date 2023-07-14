Foreign Affairs

Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Concludes Official Visit to Turkiye

Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail concluded an official visit to Turkiye, which aimed at strengthening partnerships between the two sides in the areas of construction, contracting, smart cities, and urban development.

During his visit to Ankara, the minister met with several Turkish ministers and officials, during which they discussed ways of cooperation in the economy, urban development, and city planning.

Al-Hogail discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities in the municipal and housing sectors with the Turkish side. He was also briefed on the best Turkish experiences and practices in finance, construction, and urban development. He reviewed the Saudi experience in the real estate development sector, in addition to experiences in the field of developing cities and preserving their historical features.

Furthermore, the minister attended the launch of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum, in Istanbul, in the presence of the Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Polat, which was held in cooperation between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Council of Foreign Economic Relations. The forum reviewed Saudi-Turkish investment opportunities and strengthened partnerships between the two sides in urban development and construction, contracting, smart cities, and urban development.

On the forum's sidelines, the minister witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements in investment sectors worth more than SR2.3 billion.

Source: Saudi Press Agency