Ministry of Islamic Affairs Streams Live the Opening Ceremony of Communication and Integration Conference

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has streamed live the opening ceremony of the international conference "Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World", held under the theme “Communication and Integration”.

The streaming is done through the ministry’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/live/TvwqBX_Cdbc?feature=share. It will be available on other platforms of various media outlets as well.

The two-day conference, which is organized by the ministry and supervised by Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh, is slated to be attended by 150 scholars from 85 countries, including muftis and heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms.

Source: Saudi Press Agency