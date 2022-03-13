Breaking News
Missiles strike near US consulate in north Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — As many as 12 missiles struck Iraq’s northern city of Irbil on Sunday near the U.S. consulate, Iraqi security officials said. A U.S. defense official said missiles had been launched at the city from neighboring Iran. No injuries were reported. Officials in Iraq and the U.S. gave different accounts of the strike and the damage it caused. A second U.S. official said there was no damage at any U.S. government facility and that there was no indication the target was the consulate building, which is new and currently unoccupied. An Iraqi official in Baghdad at first said several miss…

