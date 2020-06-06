Arts & Culture

Mohammad Reza Norouzpour appointed as IRNA chief

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi in a decree on Saturday appointed Mohammad Reza Norouzpour as the new managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Norouzpour replaced Zia Hashemi who had been IRNA chief since December 31, 2017.

In his decree, Salehi wished success for Norouzpour in taking advantage of valuable capacities of IRNA in reinforcing the influence of news, presenting a correct image of the Islamic system and government, promoting national convergence, social integration, and creating the opportunity for media diplomacy.

Norouzpour had earlier served as deputy spokesman of the Iranian government and secretary of the Iranian government information office.

He got his MA in communications science and journalism and his Ph.D. in the international relations field.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA