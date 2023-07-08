General

More than 800,000 liters of water pumped in Hodeidah in a week through KSrelief-funded Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been carrying out the Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project in Al-Khokha District, Hodeidah Governorate, Yemen.

Through the project, 441,000 liters of potable water and 441,000 liters of water for domestic use have been pumped in a week in the area. At the same time, 30 shifts worked to remove waste from camps housing displaced people, and two sewage sis pools were cleaned, 9,800 people benefited from these services.

Source: Saudi Press Agency