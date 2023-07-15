General

Moroccan pavilion in Malaysia symbolizes cultural exchange at tourist destination

|

The Moroccan pavilion in Malaysia, which is locally called Astaka Morocco, is a symbol of cultural exchange between both countries, as it sheds light on Moroccan and Islamic architecture and heritage and has become a crucial tourist destination for enthusiasts of culture, history and photography as part of their tour at the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya.

The Moroccan pavilion is located within the botanical gardens in Putrajaya with the view of colorful flowers, and the capital's lake, while it was designed to display the civilization, culture, and rich and varied history of the arts and architecture of the four ancient Moroccan imperial cities, which are Fez, Meknes, Rabat, and Marrakesh, in a tropical environment that characterizes Malaysia.

Specialized craftsmen were recruited from Morocco to build the pavilion with the colorful mosaic arrangements, ornate inscriptions in Arabic calligraphy, geometric patterns of curvings, and arabesque designs, along with intricate carvings on wooden doors, wall panels, columns, ceilings, fountains, and furniture.

Source: Kuwait News Agency