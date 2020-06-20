Foreign Affairs

Mousavi: Afghan acting FM to visit Iran tomorrow

|

Tehran Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar, heading a high-ranking delegation, is scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday.

During his stay in Iran, Atmar is to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials, Mousavi said.

The high-profile Afghan delegation is to discuss various issues and in the framework of work groups of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation documents and cooperation in economic, border, foreign nationals, media, security, health, water and energy fields.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA