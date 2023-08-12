MP: Political Blocs Did Not Give Way To Questioning The Minister Of Interior

The MP from Basra Governorate, Dawood Al-Eidan, disclosed part of the details of the Minister of Interior's answer to the verbal question during the Parliament session today, Saturday.

Al-Eidan said, in a press statement today, Saturday, "We were surprised that some MPs from a specific bloc (which he did not name) did not allow even the inquired MP to present his questions to the minister, and also did not give the minister an opportunity to answer the questions."

He added, "The government and ministers of the parties are still in place and in force, and this will cause the parliament to become embarrassed, because the general atmosphere is that there are no directions to change the minister, but rather there are only intentions for change through us."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency