Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Murphy’s high-profile vow to cut N.J. pension and business ties with Russia still hasn’t happened

 |  Apr 23, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
NJ.com

New Jersey’s efforts to sever ties with Russia and Belarus after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February has slowed to a crawl, and it’s still unclear how long the process will take or how much it’s going to cost. Bipartisan legislation to bar New Jersey from doing business with the Russian government and any companies with ties to it moved through the state Legislature in less than two weeks, and Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law on March 9. That law includes divesting state pension interests. The New Jersey Department of Treasury’s Division of Investment took immediate ac…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services