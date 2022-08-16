MYSA Estate Property Management Selects Yardi Cloud Platform

Dubai-based real estate operator will utilise technology to further streamline assets throughout the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MYSA, a subsidiary of Pearl Investment LLC, has chosen the Yardi® platform to enhance its end-to-end real estate operations from prospect nurturing to financial management.

The company will utilise solutions from Yardi’s Residential Suite; including Voyager for property management and accounting and RentCafe CRM which will digitise their entire leasing journey from lead to lease. Tenant services will be enhanced via a resident self-serve portal for payments and maintenance requests and a landlord dashboard will provide instant insight in relation to the business’s most important KPI’s.

“Yardi’s all-in-one solution will enable us to oversee the management of our portfolio through a single platform,” said Sajjad Kalam, managing director for MYSA Estate Property Management. “By implementing the cloud-based technology, we will be able to streamline the end-to-end process, access better insights and provide an enhanced service to our tenants.”

“Yardi technology will help digitise operations, simplify processes, automate complexities and help future growth,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. “We’re excited to work with MYSA and are delighted that Yardi continues to further help companies with their real estate digitisation strategies across the Middle East.”

About MYSA Estate Property Management LLC

MYSA, a subsidiary of Pearl Investment LLC, develops property management solutions for residential, commercial, hospitality and mall management. The company is passionate about creating the right space for its clients, building bespoke worlds. MYSA is the property management division of Flora Hospitality. For more information, please visit mysaestate.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

