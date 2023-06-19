Foreign Affairs

National Security Adviser Arrives In New York To Attend The Anti-Terrorism Agencies Conference

|

The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, arrived today, Monday, in New York, to attend the third high-level United Nations conference for heads of counter-terrorism agencies.

The National Security Adviser will deliver Iraq's speech at the conference, and he will also hold several meetings with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Counter-Terrorism, the Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, and international security officials.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency