Breaking News
 |  | 

Games

Naval Forces commander inspects personnel to join int’l drills

 |  Apr 8, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov has inspected the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as the supplies and equipment to be used in the Efes-2022 international drills in Turkey, the Defence Ministry reported on April 7. Bakirov also met the delegation that will represent Azerbaijan at the drills and wished them success on behalf of the military leadership. Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June. “As part of the prepar…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services