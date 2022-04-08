Games

Naval Forces commander inspects personnel to join int’l drills

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov has inspected the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as the supplies and equipment to be used in the Efes-2022 international drills in Turkey, the Defence Ministry reported on April 7. Bakirov also met the delegation that will represent Azerbaijan at the drills and wished them success on behalf of the military leadership. Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June. “As part of the prepar…

