NCW head discusses with Belarusian diplomat cooperation in women empowerment

Chairperson of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi discussed with Belarusian Ambassador in Cairo Sergey Terentiev mechanisms for supporting bilateral cooperation in the field of women empowerment. Morsi said she is looking forward to promoting further cooperation with Belarus in the coming period to capitalize on its distinguished expertise in cultivation and the use of modern technology in this vital sector. She added the country can benefit from experts from Belarus to transfer its experiences to Egypt and to rural women to boost its contribution in this regard. The Belarusian diplomat welcomed cooperation with NCW in women empowerment. Source: State Information Service Egypt