New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General

Azer News

By Trend The new transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea and vice versa (Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia) will develop economic and trade relations of all three countries, said Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz Bunyad Huseynov, Trend reports citing IRNA. He made the remark in an event dedicated to the pilot launch of the corridor in Tabriz city in the East Azerbaijan (north-western Iran). Huseynov stressed that, Azerbaijan currently operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line as an international transit route. At the same time, the activation of the new corridor will sig…

