News briefs

 |  Feb 9, 2022
Published by
Tribune News Service

Atlanta college suspends classes due to bomb threatATLANTA — Spelman College received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, the third such threat this year at the historically Black women’s school. The bomb threat was called in to the school at 9:53 a.m., officials said. Authorities were doing a sweep of the campus, located near downtown Atlanta, Spelman spokeswoman Jazmyn Burton said. The college suspended classes, closed the campus and told students to return to their rooms. All faculty staff and student workers were asked to shelter in place in their work areas. Spelman received its first bomb thr…

