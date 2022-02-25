News briefs

Breaking News
 Feb 25, 2022
Tribune News Service

George W. Bush condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, calls for American unityFormer President George W. Bush condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a historic disaster and called for Americans to stand united in the face of strongman Vladimir Putin’s aggression. “Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II,” Bush said in a statement on Thursday issued from his home in Dallas. Bush said he backs the international effort to push back against Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.” He also called for all …

