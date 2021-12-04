General

News briefs

|

Published by

Tribune News Service

House GOP apathetic on Boebert’s Islamophobic remarksWASHINGTON — Just a few days after Iowa Rep. Steve King made comments sympathetic to white supremacy in January of 2019, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other top Republicans decided he was not fit to serve on committees. “We believe in swift action, because we do not believe in his words,” McCarthy, a California Republican, said at the time. A video emerged last week of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert calling Rep. Ilhan Omar a member of the “Jihad squad,” a pejorative reference to the Minnesota Democrat’s Muslim faith and her membersh…

Read More