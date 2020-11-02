Press Release

Nexen Tire launches live stream watch-along ‘Purple Live, Digital’ fan engagement campaign

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced the launch of its ‘Purple Live, Digital’ campaign, a live stream watch-along that connects Manchester City FC fans with popular sports content creators. First rolled out as a successful pilot in Korea earlier this year, the campaign is now kickstarting internationally – in the United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

As the official partner of Man City, Nexen Tire’s ‘Purple Live, Digital’ event is the company’s latest effort to set up a new online communication platform to engage more closely with customers and Man City fans.

“We are excited to connect with football fans in the UAE through our ‘Purple Live, Digital’ event and look forward to engaging more with them through further online and offline events to come,” said Brian Han, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexen Tire.

Nexen Tire and YouTube sports content creator With Khaled, who has over 1.3 million subscribers, will host the first ‘Purple Live, Digital’ watch-along on his YouTube channel on Sunday, November 8 at 8:30 PM (GST) for the Manchester City vs Liverpool game. During the event, fans will also get the chance to win Man City merchandise.

Meanwhile, Nexen Tire will launch a pre-game online competition to promote ‘Purple Live, Digital’. To enter, fans should write humorous comments on Man City player pictures that will be posted.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/nexentireme

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, te Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad65fac-7556-4f4c-8fdb-3fdb23775038

Sylvia Chang sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr