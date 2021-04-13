Nikkiso Cryo Inc. New Facility Increases Cryogenic Pump Production

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryo Inc. (NCI), Las Vegas NV, a member of Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group (Group), a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) announces their new facility which increases their cryogenic pump production efficiency and capability.

NCI’s new, larger facility was necessary due to continued growth and demand for the cryogenic pump products and services they provide to the global LNG market (primarily for LNG export and import terminals).

The 15,000 square foot office facility is adjacent to their primary production test site, which includes several significant enhancements to operational efficiency, safety, and increased production capabilities. Among them is a new ground-level flare system which offers greater efficiency and manufacturing capacity. A Class 1 Division 1 electric overhead crane was installed on the test pad. This reduces costs, increases productivity by allowing multiple operations to occur simultaneously, improves safety by allowing multi-pump lifting and installation for testing and is certified for hazardous-rated areas.

“This is an exciting next step for our company and a significant benefit for our customers. NCI will now be able to increase production and reduce turn-around time,” according to Daryl Lamy, President of Nikkiso Cryo Inc.

These enhancements also provide benefits for customer remote-site witness testing at the facility. This feature offers significant value and time savings for global customers, particularly beneficial due to COVID-19 travel concerns.

ABOUT NIKKISO CRYO

Nikkiso Cryo, Inc. is a leading supplier of cryogenic submerged electric motor pumps used in the liquefied gas industry. NCI’s innovative designs have resulted in the first application of high-pressure pumps for use on regasification LNG carriers, the first and only cryogenic pumps installed on an LNG GBS, compact high flow pumps for the world’s largest FPSO under construction, as well as compact, higher speed pumps used for a variety of LNG, LPG and other applications.

