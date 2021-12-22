Breaking News
No Time To Die receives 5 mentions in Oscars Shortlists

 Dec 22, 2021
BANG Showbiz English

‘No Time To Die’ leads the mentions in the first round of movies shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards. The James Bond film – which sees Daniel Craig play the suave spy for the final time – has received five mentions, in the Song, Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and Make-Up and Hairstyling categories. Denis Villeneuve-directed motion picture ‘Dune’ followed closely behind with four mentions in the Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and Make-Up and Hairstyling categories. Some were shocked to see Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’ missing from the shortlists. It comes after the horror f…

