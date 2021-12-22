Arts & Culture

No Time To Die receives 5 mentions in Oscars Shortlists

|

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

‘No Time To Die’ leads the mentions in the first round of movies shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards. The James Bond film – which sees Daniel Craig play the suave spy for the final time – has received five mentions, in the Song, Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and Make-Up and Hairstyling categories. Denis Villeneuve-directed motion picture ‘Dune’ followed closely behind with four mentions in the Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and Make-Up and Hairstyling categories. Some were shocked to see Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’ missing from the shortlists. It comes after the horror f…

Read More