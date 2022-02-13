Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Novel crisis: Iran’s books shrink as US sanctions bite

 |  Feb 13, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

For literature lovers in sanction-hit Iran, a new novel has long provided a brief respite from a grinding economic crisis triggered by international pressure imposed over Tehran’s contested nuclear programme. But now losing yourself in a good book is becoming harder, as cash-strapped publishers struggle because the price of paper is soaring. “If a 200-page novel sold for 400,000 rials ($1.60) last year, its price today is 1,000,000 rials ($4.10), most of which is the cost of production”, said Reza Hasheminejad, who runs the Ofoq publishing house. Iran does not produce its own paper pulp for pu…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services