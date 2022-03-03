General

Nuclear deal talks: UN watchdog chief to travel to Iran

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, will travel to Iran on Saturday “for meetings with senior Iranian officials”, the IAEA said Thursday. Director General Rafael Grossi will then hold a press conference on his return to Vienna, an agency spokesman said. The announcement comes a day after Grossi vowed that the IAEA would “never abandon” its attempts to get Iran to clarify the previous presence of nuclear material at several undeclared sites there. Iran has said the closure of the probe is necessary in order to clinch a deal to revive the 201…

Read More