Production

Number of arms found in liberated lands in 2021 disclosed

|

Published by

Azer News

By Vafa Ismayilova Azerbaijan has made public the number of weapons found in 2021 on the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation in the 44-day war in 2020. A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, eight air defence systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said. As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hem…

Read More