Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Number of arms found in liberated lands in 2021 disclosed

 |  Jan 3, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Azer News

By Vafa Ismayilova Azerbaijan has made public the number of weapons found in 2021 on the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation in the 44-day war in 2020. A total of 225 assault rifles, 102 grenade launchers, 68 machine guns, 64 anti-tank and anti-personnel guided missile systems, 10 mortar installations, eight air defence systems, 721 grenades, 129 mines, tens of thousands of shells and cartridges of various calibers were found on the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said. As a result of the measures also taken in the liberated lands, about 17 tons of wild hem…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services