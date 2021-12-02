Production

OANDA – Buy The Dip, Apple Warning, King Dollar, OPEC+ Surprise, Gold Lower, Bitcoin Drifts Lower

It didn’t take long for investors to go back to the buy-the-dip playbook. US stocks are only a few percentage points away from record highs on optimism the latest COVID variant won’t completely upend economic activity. Risk appetite was dealt an early blow on reports that Apple’s iPhone demand was waning before the peak holiday shopping season was over. The next couple of weeks will be key in assessing the impact of Omicron. So far, the first two Omicron cases in the US have one person with mild symptoms, while the other one has already recovered. The US already has 70.4% of the population vac…

