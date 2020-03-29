General

Official: 12,391 COVID19-infected patients recovered in Iran

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,901 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,467 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA