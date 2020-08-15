Human Services

Official: 169 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran Some 169 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

So far, 19,331 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

Sadat Lari pointed out that 293,811 people out of a total of 338,825 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA