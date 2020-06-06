Breaking News
Human Services

Official: 75 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

 |  Jun 6, 2020

Head of Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 75 more Iranians have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths in the country to 8,209.

He went on to say that 132,038 people out of a total of 169,425 infected with the virus have recovered.

The official pointed out that 2,269 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Friday).

The Iranian official noted that 2,578 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

 

