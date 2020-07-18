Breaking News
Official: COVID-19 kills 188 more in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 188 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 13,979.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 188 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 13,979.

Some 2,166 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,293 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 271,606 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 223,300 of whom have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,529 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,123,518 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

 

