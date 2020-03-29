General

Official: COVID-19 outbreak keeps falling down in 13 provinces

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Sunday that the outbreak of coronavirus has been falling in 13 provinces in a way that in some small towns and villages with total 32 million population less than 5 cases have been infected.

Speaking in Sunday video press conference, Harirchi said we will focus on these villages and small towns to contain coronavirus completely.

He noted that reducing the outbreak means decreasing growth of the disease.

He went on to say that quarantine is used for those who are suspected to be infected by coronavirus.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,901 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,467 cases are in critical condition.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA