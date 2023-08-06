General

OIC Calls for Respect of Internationally Recognised Status of Jammu, Kashmir

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains concerned over the situation in India illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir four years after the unilateral alteration of the territory's internationally recognised status.

The General Secretariat reiterates its call to revoke all illegal measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, aiming to change the disputed territory's demographic structure. It reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right to self-determination.

Additionally, the General Secretariat refers to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Jammu and Kashmir to call for the immediate cessation of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretariat further reiterates its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve this issue per the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions

Source: Saudi Press Agency