Oil crawls higher on supply doubts, but heads for sharp weekly decline

 |  Mar 11, 2022
Reuters UK

By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices clawed back some losses on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drops since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers. Brent crude futures inched up 11 cents to $109.44 a barrel at 0149 GMT after dropping 1.6% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $106.48 a barrel, following a 2.5% decline on Thursday. In a week of volatile trading marked by talk of Russian oil embargoes…

