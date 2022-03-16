Business

Oil dips on Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. inventory data





Reuters UK

By David Gaffen (Reuters) -Oil fell on Wednesday in another volatile session as traders reacted to hoped-for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and a surprising increase in U.S. inventories. Around noon in New York, global benchmark Brent was slightly lower and U.S. crude was slightly higher. The oil market has been on a roller-coaster for more than two weeks, trading in wide ranges of several dollars a day. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude had swung between $97.55 and $103.70 and was down $1.41 to $98.50 a barrel as of 1:21 p.m. EST (1721 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)…

