Oil-exporter UAE accepts future is not oil: US delegation

Al-Araby

The United Arab Emirates accepts that oil is not its future despite being one of the world’s top exporters, a visiting delegation of US politicians told AFP on Friday. The UAE’s leaders “recognise that their future is not going to be in oil”, Senator Ben Cardin said at the end of a trip that also included the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Both the UAE and neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the number one oil exporter, announced net zero carbon goals in the build-up to the UN environmental meeting, which ends on Friday. The targets were set despite plans to ramp up oil production. Net zero refers to…

