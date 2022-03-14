Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Oil falls 8% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

 |  Mar 14, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Scott DiSavino NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped about 8% on Monday to the lowest in two weeks, as diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russia looked like they might end their conflict, which would boost global supplies, while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on the demand outlook. Brent futures fell $8.64, or 7.7%, to $104.03 a barrel by 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.74, or 8.0%, to $100.59. That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest settlements since Feb. 28. Both have surged since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of U…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services