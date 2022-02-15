Breaking News
Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

 |  Feb 15, 2022
Published by
Reuters UK

By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the previous day’s rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies. Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel by 0205 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.3%, after rising $2.04 on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.10 a barrel, after gaining $2.36 the previous day. Both benchmarks hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and …

