Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

 |  Mar 3, 2022
Reuters

By Shadia Nasralla LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. By 1416 GMT, it had slipped back to $112.75 a barrel. Brent has jumped by more than a third in the past month. The contract’s six-month spread hit a record h…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

