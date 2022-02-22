Breaking News
Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

 |  Feb 22, 2022
Reuters UK

By Alex Lawler LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit its highest since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel. The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. “The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost,” said Tamas Varga of o…

