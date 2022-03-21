Business

Oil jumps as EU mulls Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

Reuters UK

By Florence Tan (Reuters) – Oil prices jumped $3 on Monday, with Brent above $110 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. Brent crude futures climbed $3.44, or 3.2%, to $111.37 a barrel by 0443 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.54, or 3.4%, to $108.24, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday. Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summ…

