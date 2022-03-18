Business

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

By Sonali Paul and Florence Tan MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply. Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. A fourth day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached. Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, o…

