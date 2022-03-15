Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Oil plunges on easing supply concerns, China COVID cases

 |  Mar 15, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Rowena Edwards LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and as surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures were down $6.40, or 5.9%, to $100.50 a barrel at 1308 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $6.35, or 6.1%, to $96.66 a barrel. Brent fell as low as $97.44 and WTI hit $93.54, their lowest levels since Feb. 25. The steep decline followed a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow is in favour of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumi…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services