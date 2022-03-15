Business

Oil plunges on easing supply concerns, China COVID cases

|

Reuters UK

Reuters UK

By Rowena Edwards LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and as surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures were down $6.40, or 5.9%, to $100.50 a barrel at 1308 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $6.35, or 6.1%, to $96.66 a barrel. Brent fell as low as $97.44 and WTI hit $93.54, their lowest levels since Feb. 25. The steep decline followed a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow is in favour of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumi…

