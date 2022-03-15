Breaking News
Oil plunges over 7% on easing supply concerns, China Covid cases

Oil prices tumbled more than 7% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging Covid-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures fell $7.89, or 7.4%, to $99.01 a barrel by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $8.11, or 7.9%, to $94.90 a barrel. Brent fell as low as $97.44 and WTI hit $93.54, their lowest since Feb. 25. Both contracts moved the closest to oversold territory since December. They had been in overbought conditions as recently as early March, when the benchmarks reached 14-year …

