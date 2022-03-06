Breaking News
Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

 |  Mar 6, 2022
Published by
Reuters

By Dmitry Zhdannikov LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said. Russia has raised fresh demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources. Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21% to close at $118.11 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 26% to close …

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

