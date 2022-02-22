Production

Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

Published by

Reuters UK

By Noah Browning LONDON (Reuters) – Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine’s border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014. At around $95 a barrel, international crude prices are a way off the all-time peak of more than $147 hit in July 2008. However, as in 2008,…

