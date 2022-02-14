Breaking News
Oil prices clamber towards 7-year highs on Russia-Ukraine tensions

 |  Feb 14, 2022
Reuters UK

By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday, climbing towards their highest levels in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger sanctions from U.S. and Europe and disrupt energy exports from the world’s top producer. Brent crude futures was at $95.73 a barrel by 0109 GMT, up $1.29, or 1.4%, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $95.91. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.49, or 1.6%, to $94.59 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.92. Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia …

