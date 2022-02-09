Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

 |  Feb 9, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1%. “Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week, according to market sourc…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services