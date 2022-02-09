Production

Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1%. “Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week, according to market sourc…

